If an Immigrant comes to this country, gets born again by baptism, are they a US citizen?

Conservatives preach God and savior. But do they really believe what they say? If immigrants come to America, find a church, and are born again through baptism, are they truly a United States citizen by birth? Most churches give out a certificate that can be used as a legal document. In many states a Baptismal Certificate can be used as a secondary form of identification. If you’re baptized several times do they all count?

Now for the test, if a child is born, it is only witnessed by parents, doctor and maybe two nurses. After the baby is born, the only form of identity is a name tag on their arm or leg. When it is removed, the only identity comes from the family of the child.

When you are baptized, it is witnessed by a congregation of people. In some cases, on TV, baptism is witnessed by millions. So, the certificate of baptism in all reality, is more truthful than a birth certificate.

If Christianity is true, then they must realize in the bible, baptism was a way to enter a church, and was always an acceptable form of unity and agreement acceptable by God, and ordained in the church. God sent his only begotten Son that we all might be saved. Baptism should save millions from deportation.