When insurance goes up, you go down.

Republican politicians are out there fighting mad, trying to sell the new replacement for Obamacare. It is called the American Health Care Act. Paul Ryan and Donald Trump are given credit for rolling out the biggest Ponzi rip-off ever recorded. When you read the details of the new replacement, it’s laughable, but we will soon stop laughing, and start crying after Donald Trump signs it into law.

The name, “American Health Care Act” sounds attractive to everyone. It entices the poor by telling them it gets rid of the mandate. The mandate is the powerful foundation holding up the Obamacare healthcare system. Once it’s gone, Obamacare melts like the witch on the Wizard of Oz.

Next you realize the new replacement is designed for the rich and powerful. It gives a welfare check to people making 150,000 dollars. After it is signed into law the number will go higher, and people making 250,000 dollars will get a government welfare check to pay for insurance. Payed for by taking from the poor and giving to the rich. Definition of poor: you do not have enough savings to live on for a year without working.

Republicans call it American Health Care Act; 320 million Americans call it Trumpdumpcare. When it goes up, you go down.