We found Covfefe

Covfefe was first mentioned by Donald Trump in a late-night tweet. “Despite the constant negative press covfefe.” Now the world wants to know what is Covfefe. Soon to be mothers wondered if Covfefe is a boy or girl name. Was Covfefe a dog, cat, snake, or a turtle. The FBI searched the White House for Covfefe and found nothing. For the first time in history a world Amber alert was but out, and still no response from 7 billion people on earth. This drew the attention of astronomers who went to search for a planet named Covfefe, still nothing. Over 90% of the world population searched the internet for the name Covfefe. And private computers began smoking so bad it set off smoke alarms. Republican men got smacked in the middle of the night by their wives as they called for their lover Covfefe in their dreams. People started naming body parts after Covfefe. Now our Anatomy and Physiology book writers are looking for new bones in our body to call it Covfefe. Companies are competing on the legal rights for Covfefe to call their business. The Social Security administration predicts Covfefe will knock off Mary from the top of the name chart for girls. Famous chefs from around the world are naming food after Covfefe. You can now walk in any bar and order a drink called Covfefe. Countries from around the globe reported an alarming low record of divorces due to couples forgetting what they were arguing about after hearing the name Covfefe, wondering what it means. The name Covfefe accidentally ended up in state and federal legal documents by paralegals writing papers. Fortune 500 Companies had a record number of hackers who got in using the password Covfefe. Soon people will be driving a car named Covfefe.

In all seriousness, Covfefe for the first time made everyone stop thinking about the problems facing the world and the dinner conversation turned to Covfefe. Children were forced to sit down at the dinner table and take this matter serious. The question everyone wants to know is who is Covfefe?

The FBI, CIA, special forces along with Russia, China, Japan and have all offered millions of dollars, huge rewards for the person that can find Covfefe. The prize for finding Covfefe will be a visit to the White House, a dinner with the president, a smack on the hand by First Lady Melania. And it looks like a Nobel Peace Prize will be coming soon. A War Ship will be named in your honor. Along with a star in the night sky. History books will honor your name and the bible will be rewritten to add your name to one of the twelve disciples to take the place of Judas.

Ok, you have waited long enough, Trumpdumpcare has investigated this matter day and night. After the investigation was over, a phone call was made to the White House, president Trump picked up the phone and Trumpdumpcare said, “Hello Mr. President, we found Covfefe.” What Donald Trump wanted to tweet resulted in the brutal battle of brain control. Trump wanted to say press cover or coverage, but he was thinking coffee. So, when his hypothalamus that controls hunger for coffee crossed the right and left side of his brain, this tweet Covfefe is what came out. The word Covfefe was two words in one, coverage and coffee.