Trump's obsession with Obama

Let’s face it we all have our crushes on famous singers, actors and yes, even Politian’s. But enough is enough. Trump and his fantasy about Obama has gone too far to the point Obama may consider getting a restraining order. Trump and his manifesto to bring up Obama over and over has many feeling that Trump may harbor unimaginable crushing’s on Obama. Trump talks about Obama like a teenage girl talks about her boyfriend. He screams, kicks, and calls people telling them I’m dumping all of Obama’s things out of the house. But I’m leaving his picture on the wall in the house I live in now. In Trump’s mind, he dreams of Obama, talks about Obama, and every move he makes Obama’s name rises from the deep sea of his gloom. Many believe when Trump is buried, his tomb will read, “Obama did it this time.” And his death certificate will read that he died of a broken heart.