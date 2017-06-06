Trump was angry the terrorist in London did not attack America; Did he want them to "kill us?"

After the attack in London, Donald Trump could not leave it alone. Like other attacks, Trump throws stones at extremist to force them to attack Americans. Why? So he could use this to make America mad enough to build a wall and push legislation through congress to take away more of our freedom. Trump insulted the Mayor of London who is Muslim. Trump twisted his words to say he meant something he did not. Then continued to insult him over and over. If there was a group of terrorist on the streets that heard Trump and his bigotry rage they could come after America.

What Trump did by tweeting insults at a Muslim mayor during a rescue, recovery, and criminal investigation during a terrorist attack should be an impeachable offense. This was like jumping up and down saying look over here at America, attack us please! What Trump did was a criminal offense. He started a needless fight during a terrorist attack and took the focus off finding the criminals and keeping people safe. If the people in London that died were your family, you would be angry at Trump for what he did. Republicans in congress are to blame as well because they did nothing to stop Trump from his old cranky bigotry tweeting self.

Could any of you imagine a country insulting Bush during 9-11? Calling him names and taking his words out of context. During 9-11 we all came together as one. Other countries united with us and we went to war. Regardless of your feelings about the war after it was over, at least we did not hear a lunatic like Trump insult London and its people.

If America is attacked, Americans will not unit and respond like 9-11. Trump wanted them to hear, and may even go as far as buying them a plane ticket here. These are the feelings Americans have about our President and the Republican party. Trump will be blamed for the next 9-11 in the United States for inciting war here. I pray for your children that may suffer the ultimate price Trump and the Republicans bring your way.