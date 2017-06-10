James Comey will run for President 2020

Donald Trump was nothing more than writing paper for James Comey to write his intentions for a 2020 run for President. While Republicans and Democrats listened to every word of James Comey’s testimony, each gathering comments to share with their party. But what they did not know was the true intentions of Comey. He needed an audience and found it in the media. What he wanted was name recognition. Then he began to feed his audience, both Democrats and Republicans. His eye was not on the misery of being fired, nor did he ever entertain the thought of depression after being fired. Did anyone notice Comey never exhibited signs of depression or sadness like most in the workforce who take their jobs seriously. Instead Comey remained cool, and had greater ambitions. To cover his wish to be President he told the media he went into this job as the FBI Director believing he could be fired for any reason, or no reason at all.

While people all listened to the testimony, no one was aware they were listening to a man that had just been fired from his job. Comey played Trump like a silly Duncan Yoyo. Trumps emotions were all over the chart.

James Comey agreed to an open session for one reason, he went to feed people. Like feeding seagulls on a beach. Seagulls never get enough, never leave you alone, and are always wanting more. Now the question comes, who are the seagulls? The seagulls are the American people, the voters, both Democrats and Republicans.

James Comey fed the Republican Seagulls food called “Comey quotes”:

1. No votes cast in 2016 were altered.

2. The president did not ask me to stop the FBI Russian investigation.

3. No one in the Trump administration asked me to stop the Russian investigation.

4. My conversation with Trump was disturbing, not for me to say if it’s obstruction.

5. Looking back, my decision to release the Hillary Clinton email letter was the right choice.

6. Refuse to answer questions about the steel dossier document.

7. It’s normal for foreign governments to reach out to incoming administration.

8. Refuse to answer questions about allegations of blackmail by Russia.

9. Russia cyber intrusions go on all the time against the US.

10. Bill Clinton meeting with Loretta Lynch the Attorney General made me release the email letter.

11. Bob Mueller is one of the country’s great prosecutors to lead this investigation.

12. Trump did not ask me to take any specific action regarding the Russian investigation.

13. Trump did not specifically ask directly for Comey to let the Flynn investigation go.

14. The Flynn investigation was not related to Russia.

15. He agreed with Trump that Flynn was a good guy.

16. The first time Trump asked him to drop the Flynn story, Comey stated he would see what he could do.

17. Comey stated the President is not under investigation, as requested by Trump.

18. He had two one-on-one meetings with Obama about law enforcement and race and policy.

19. “Sure, yes”, when asked if Trump may have wanted the same relationship as you and Obama.

James Comey fed the Democrat Seagulls food called Comey quotes:

1. No doubt Russia interfered with 2016 elections.

2. Russia government was behind the D triple C systems and leaks.

3. Russia was behind the cyber intrusion.

4. When you turn over rocks, sometimes you find things criminal in nature.

5. Coercion of a foreign government to act on their behalf is a serious concern for the FBI.

6. The FBI notified all the victims of Russian intrusions.

7. His conversation with Trump lead him to write in “detail”, meaning he had recordings.

8. IC tour Comey said Trump told him “I really look forward to working with you”. (By the handgrip, was it was sarcasm). Comey did walk away from Trump after he was asked to stay on his side of the room.

9. Comey felt Trump asked him repeatedly to stay on with wanting something in return like dropping the Russian investigation.

10. Comey stated Trump said, “I need loyalty, I expect loyalty.” Comey stated it made him uneasy at that point.

11. Trump asked people to leave the room so he could talk to Comey alone.

12. Trump said to Comey 28 words: I hope you can see your way clear to let this go, to letting Flynn go. He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go.

13. James stated he saw the President say Russia played a role in him being fired.

14. Comey stated Trump called him March 30, 2017 and April 11, 2017 and stated the Russian investigation was a loud impairing his ability and asked him to lift the cloud.

15. Comey sated Trump asked him to let the Flynn investigation go in the oval office.

16. Comey stated he perceived Trumps statement as an order to let the Flynn investigation go.

17. The second-time trump asked Comey to drop the Flynn story, he stated the White House should contact the deputy attorney.

18. Unethical encounters between Trump and Comey: January 6, 2017, January 27, 2017, March 30, 2017, April 11, 2017.

19. Comey stated he could not answer questions about Flynn and Russia in an open session. This made people believe there was evidence.