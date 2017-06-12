Code words from Republicans: I have not seen any Russian evidence

We have heard it all before, and will continue to hear it until Trump is impeached. Republicans going on national TV and saying these famous words, “I have not seen any evidence.” For all of you that are new to politics, these words are code words for “You the audience have not seen any Russian evidence, but the politicians have seen plenty.” These words are used by Republicans to end the conversation. Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell have both seen the Russian evidence. Devin Nunes recused himself from the Russian investigation. Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey to stop the investigation. Trump put out a warning to his staff to stop the leaks about the Russian investigation. Brennan stated the evidence was worrisome. Michael Turner, Republican in Ohio, came to defend Trump. But most are staying away from Trump out of fear from the 2018 elections.