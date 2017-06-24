Republican Senates that say no to the healthcare bill: Better Care Reconciliation Act (BCRA)

The Republican Senate can only lose two of their members and let Mike Pence break the tie to pass the Republican Senate Bill. Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell states he will have the votes and vote by June 30, 2017.

Four Senators came out within hours of being released in opposing the bill:

Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky

Senator Ted Cruz of Texas

Senator Mike Lee of Utah

Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin

A fifth Senator came out named Dean Heller: Dean Heller of Nevada, up for reelection in 2018. Children uninsured was 18 percent before Obamacare, now it’s 8 percent with expansion. Obamacare decreased the uninsured from 24 to 11 percent. Hillary Clinton won that state in 2016, and Obamacare was expanded by 200,000 first time Medicaid recipients in Nevada.

Republican Senators with concerns about the bill:

Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska (Centrist republican)

Senator Susan Collins of Maine (Centrist Republican)

Senator Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia

Senator Jeff Flake of Arizona

Republican States that expanded Medicaid have Senators opposing the bill:

Rand Paul

Lisa Murkowski

Dean Heller

Corey Gardner

Rob Portman

Shelley Moore Capito

Bill Cassidy

Jeff Flake