Republican Senates that say no to the healthcare bill: Better Care Reconciliation Act (BCRA)

By kevin61
Sat Jun 24, 2017 7:16 PM
    The Republican Senate can only lose two of their members and let Mike Pence break the tie to pass the Republican Senate Bill. Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell states he will have the votes and vote by June 30, 2017.

    Four Senators came out within hours of being released in opposing the bill:

    Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky

    Senator Ted Cruz of Texas

    Senator Mike Lee of Utah

    Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin

    A fifth Senator came out named Dean Heller: Dean Heller of Nevada, up for reelection in 2018. Children uninsured was 18 percent before Obamacare, now it’s 8 percent with expansion. Obamacare decreased the uninsured from 24 to 11 percent. Hillary Clinton won that state in 2016, and Obamacare was expanded by 200,000 first time Medicaid recipients in Nevada.

    Republican Senators with concerns about the bill:

    Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska (Centrist republican)

    Senator Susan Collins of Maine (Centrist Republican)

    Senator Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia

    Senator Jeff Flake of Arizona

    Republican States that expanded Medicaid have Senators opposing the bill:

    Rand Paul

    Lisa Murkowski

    Dean Heller

    Corey Gardner

    Rob Portman

    Shelley Moore Capito

    Bill Cassidy

    Jeff Flake

