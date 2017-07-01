The Truth: Why Democrats call it a Muslim Ban

We all heard Donald Trump blast the Muslim religion to the point we get it, he hates all Muslims. His favorite TV show is Fox News who reports on every Muslim attack on the planet, no matter how small, for days. Trump’s favorite News is Breitbart News Network, during the Obama era, the comments were so horrible you really needed to be over 18 to read them. Pure racist to blacks and Muslims. Trump started extreme vetting for Muslims on day one in office despite the ruling from judges, he never stopped. To be tried, judged, and convicted before committing a crime is in fact bigotry. If you are a supporter of this kind of thinking, you are in fact a bigot. But Trump took bigotry to a whole new level of bigotry, no, he reinvented bigotry, no, sorry he made bigotry sound like a most needed survival tool. To Trump, being a bigot is like carrying a gun, you need it to protect yourself. What this means to society is alarming. Blacks, women, Jews, and LGBT face bigotry on a daily base. The pain they suffer goes unnoticed by the public. Smiles cover up a lot of grief.

Now that we have a clear understanding why Democrats and the world call Trump and the Republicans travel ban a Muslim ban, here is the icing on the cake. Trump and his administration put bigotry guards on the door of entry to our country. They might as well have been wearing white robes and pointy hats. They only see color of the skin, clothing, and language to make a judgment to high alert danger is eminent. Republicans and Democrats see this very differently. Trying to understand each other is like looking in both your rear-view mirrors at the same time. Republicans see Muslims as a “whole”, their religion is bad, so each of them is bad as well. Democrats see Muslims as just another religion that has been badly cased as terrorists and radicals for the benefit of a reason to be a bigot.

Love your race mixed with beautiful music has appeared in ads on TV to attract KKK members. Love your race mixed with beautiful women and family all smiling ads have been on TV. This is our country’s patriotic ads that have appeared on TV, making it sound natural to be a bigot.

TV News like Fox News constantly, daily, repeatedly show white people doing good things in society and show Muslims killing and committing crimes. Fox News abuses the “Red letter Emergency Alert” so often they mean nothing anymore. They use women in short dresses to attract horny nasty men to watch their show. After being attracted to the show by the women, the radicalization starts; white people are good, Muslims are bad. This message is repeated so many times Republicans hear it in their sleep. Republicans keep this channel on all day with the sound so high they can hear it in the shower.

So be kind to Republicans the next time you talk to them or they will show you a Fox News video of a Muslim terrorist killing people and say, see, they are “ALL” bad people because they are “Muslims.”