America in Crisis: Question mental judgment of President (You should read this now)

Republicans continue to ignore the fact we have a world crisis on our hands. The person in the oval office decided on day one to express his personal thoughts in real time on the Twitter network. At any given moment, there are watchdogs watching his Twitter account, looking for warning signs of another crises. But they aren’t really a crisis moment, just signs of a mental breakdown. Tweets of his personal thoughts are gathered by politicians as record to use in an impeachment process. Democrats have 25 members so far who back a bill to create an oversight committee to examine the capacity of the President. The numbers are growing for Democrats gaining members and all that is needed is for Republicans to come on board. Will this happen? Only time will tell.

Right now, Mike Pence has hired people in place from Indiana who have his back ready to shift into position to lead when the time is right. Mike Pence hired people in healthcare, education, CIA, FBI, and several people working inside the White House.

All that is needed is Pence and 13 people in Trumps 24 Cabinet members to impeach Trump. Pence has hired Seema Verma (Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid), Dan Coats (National intelligence), Dr. Jerome Adams (Nominee for US Surgeon General), and many more from Indiana. This makes five of the fourteen cabinet members on Mike Pence side to impeach Trump. Mike Pence adds to this list continuously.