The big lie: Better Care Reconciliation Act of 2017

Line 4 on the Republican Senate healthcare bill was a lie. On line 4 they want this bill cited as the “Better Reconciliation Act.” Nothing about this bill is better. It makes us all want to rip out the page in our dictionary with the definition of the word “better.” I want to post the real definition of the word better for all to see. Less than 17 percent of Americans like the Senate bill that would dump 23 million people off healthcare. Democrats should force the Senate to add a clause to define the word “Better” in this bill. For this reason, the new Senate healthcare bill, like the House bill H.R.1628, will be called Trumpdumpcare.