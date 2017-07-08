Donald Trump attacks John Podesta to get attention from the media and take the spotlight

Just when everyone was relaxed in their homes thanking God Trump was out of the country, a funny thing happened. A spoiled brat President away from home, decided he wasn’t getting enough attention. So, he took matters into his own hands. He could not brag about how great he is if no one is paying any attention to him. So, what did he do? He attacked John Podesta in a Twitter rant. July 7, 2017 at 3:40 AM Donald Trump Tweeted:

“Everyone here is talking about why John Podesta refused to give the DNC server to the FBI and the CIA. Disgraceful!”

John Podesta did not waste time responding to Trump. John fired off several rounds of tweets telling Trump to get a grip. After a series of tweets, the media decided Trump was worth covering a little more. Accusing him of not working for the American people and engaging in non-important issues. At one-point Ivanka his daughter had to stand in his place. If he just stopped tweeting long enough to work, we can all enjoy some peace. Trump acts like a lonely child calling home from summer camp to complain he wants to come home. Well he got the attention of the media and took the spot light with a single tweet. The media should have left him alone.