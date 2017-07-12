Trump's in trouble: Time for more bigotry talk to get his Republican supporters back

The budget talk is about to begin, and you guessed it, Trump wants money for a wall. Taking money away from Medicaid, Medicare, Social Security, and healthcare. But the sad part of it all is that a bigot and hateful President is on the top of every Republican party’s list for a Christmas present. How can bigotry and hate top the list over Medicaid, Medicare, and Social Security. Who votes against their own best interest? Good luck talking yourself into believing you’re ok by being a bigot while you sit in church worshiping a Jewish God.

1. You cannot take bigotry or hate to a store and buy food.

2. You cannot take bigotry and hate to buy gas.

3. You cannot take bigotry and hate to buy furniture.

4. You cannot take bigotry and hate to buy a medical procedure.

5. You cannot use bigotry and hate to buy a house.

6. Obviously, you can take bigotry and hate to get a US President, shame on you.

7. You can take bigotry and hate to buy your way into hell.