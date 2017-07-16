Trumpdumpcare tombstones will go on sale; After Republican vultures lead by Mitch McConnell to repeal the ACA

23 million Trumpdumpcare tombstones will go on sale the moment Republicans repeal the Affordable Care Act. The tombstones will be made out birdseed as a protest to Paul Ryan, Mitch McConnell, Donald Trump, and all the Republicans in the United States. Republicans pecked at the Affordable Care Act like vultures eating dead meat in the middle of the road. Congressional Republican vultures fly in the air, circling the Affordable Care Act daily, waiting for it to die. They view the ACA as dead meat because they want this money used for the poor in America to go to billionaires. Republicans want it destroyed. They want to eat the ACA alive as their billionaire donors push them to the point of no return. What the Republican vultures do not realize is the ACA they circle daily are the older, sick, disabled, unfortunate in our society. People on the ACA are not dead meat. They are voters. They are family members of voters. They are you and I when we need Medicaid and/or Medicare when we’re old and can no longer work due to health reasons. If Republicans repeal the ACA, you will one day look back with no healthcare, sick and dying. No one will have mercy on you thinking, the fool voted to kill themselves voting for a vulture Republican.