Trumpdumpcare Releases its Healthcare Bill called SOS

Trumpdumpcare: The healthcare bill you are about to read SOS stands for Single Option System (SOS). SOS is an umbrella government system that centers around the fact healthcare is more than medicine. It combines all government systems under one single umbrella instead of the gigantic chaotic confusion we currently have. SOS incorporates all government entitlements; Food, Education, Healthcare, Housing, EPA, FDA and Home Land Security. In this bill, it gives healthcare control back to the doctors and who care for you, not people without a license to practice medicine. SOS expands the power of doctors far beyond anyone’s imagination.

Healthcare Control: Currently doctors are limited to the level of care they give their patients. Insurance companies have more control of your care than doctors. SOS reverses this trend, to not only give control back to your doctor, but expand their role in how to care for patients. Under SOS a doctor can write a prescription for following: Emergency housing, Emergency food services, Temporary personal protection service, Temporary restraining orders for abusive spouses, and healthcare education.

Immediate stop to all Hospital fines for HIPAA violations: This has been a healthcare nightmare for hospitals to the point it sets aside a huge amount of money to cover having a HIPAA department with staff and the high cost that is passed down to 99.999% of people that never even have a HIPPA violation. Under SOS, HIPAA violations will first go back to the hospital for a remedy as to how they will fix this problem with follow-up results. SOS came to this conclusion due to the vast amount of internet traffic, lack of resources to police the internet, social media is out of control to the point policing privacy is a thing of the past. Hospital that suffer a computer hacker will no longer get hit with a government fines as well.

Cost Control: SOS controls cost through a robust multilevel system called Reward and Punishments (RAP). It is a circle designed to reward good behavior and punish bad behavior. While doctors can ultimately control all aspects of care, reimbursements will be the highest the longer patients stay out of the hospitals after care. Example of Good behavior: Keep patient’s until they can go home. Example of Bad behavior: Patient’s return to the hospital within 7 days, not 30 days. Responsibility to control cost is also a big part of healthcare. All levels of healthcare services will have regular meetings and education regarding cost savings.

Deregulate Hospital requirements that increase cost to hospitals: Regulations are a way of controlling incidents and keeps patient’s safe, but each regulation increases cost to the hospital, and is passed down to the patient. For many hospitals, office space has surpassed patient’s rooms to the point hospitals have office space outside the hospital grounds. SOS will maintain a minimum set of requirements for safety that will be one-page long. SOS will require all hospitals to maintain their own set of guidelines to achieve safety and reimbursements will be attached to violations.

End of pre-authorization: Healthcare workers who work in case management can share stories of waiting hours on the phone for pre-authorization. Due to the dynamics of RAP to control cost, all that is needed is a doctor’s order.

Cost to implement SOS: SOS will cover 100 percent of all hospital cost, medications, home care services, and medical equipment. No more Medicaid. No more Medicare. No more insurance companies. Cost savings of combining services of the following will save billions yearly: Food, Education, Healthcare, Housing, EPA, FDA, and Home Land Security. SOS will be like a super Walmart: One place for all government needs. SOS will be the central control center with connections to all services within seconds. Now for the cost, how will SOS be funded? Eight people on the planet own half the world’s wealth.

(Part one) This healthcare bill will be added to daily. Keep checking for more details.