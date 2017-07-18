Americans believe Trump will give all our personal voting records to Russian hackers

More and more Americans that read the news and watch the media 24/7 talk about Russian involvement in our elections now believe Donald Trump collected the voting records from each state to give to Russian hackers. Republican governors who gave Trump millions of people’s personal information will be guilty of treason after it is discovered they committed voter fraud with Russia. It will come out, it always does. We have all the evidence to bring many of the Trump family and administrative people to justice, but the Republican politicians are standing with Trump and ignoring the will of Americans who just want fair elections. Come 2018, Republican politicians do not fear the Americans because they believe the Russian hackers can make them win regardless of how you and I vote. So, Republicans want to please their political donors more than their supporters and pass Trumpdumpcare that dumps grandmothers, grandfathers, the poor and disabled off healthcare. Republican supporters will one day look back and think, why did I vote for people that took away my retirement healthcare system just to give tax breaks to the rich?