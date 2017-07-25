Call it anything but Leaking: Trump is taking the fun out of aiming for the Cheerios in the toilet

Call it anything but Leaking: Trump is taking the fun out of aiming for the Cheerios in the tolilet

If I hear the word leaking in the White House again, I'm going to scream. Not really but it does take the fun out of aiming for the Cheerios in the toilet. No, I don't do it now, but the memories are still there. The Republicans are ruining our childhood memories. The word leak in the dictionary has the first meaning as accidentally leaking, as in urinating or pooping. The White House definition for leak is the second meaning in our dictionary. So, you may not think this is a big deal, but it goes to show the people in charge of this administration cannot find words to describe their agenda using the first meaning in the dictionary.

Anthony Scaramucci has made it his agenda to seek out and find all leakers. The word makes you think Anthony Scaramucci will spend all his time in the bathroom. We all laugh whenever we hear the word leak because comedians have made it a funny word.

But thanks to Trumpdumpcare, we investigated this word leak and came up with some rather interesting discoveries. Trump was the first in the White House to use this word leak, and Trumpdumpcare looked at all the possibilities why our President used this word. After hours searching the words used by Trump, we narrowed it down to only one possible answer. Golden showers was the only possible reason our President used this word. Let's face it, we were all young once and tried many different things we never mention to anyone ever. People never even mention this in their diaries. But the words we use in our everyday life reveals a lot about us all. If we mention the words often, then we are still engaging in the actions.

Here are a few words we came up with to help Trump pick a word to use instead of leak:

Rat

Whistleblower

Bigmouth

Squealer

Mole

Tattletale

Talebearer

Canary trap