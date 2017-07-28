Where do we go from here? Republicans pull the healthcare bill from the floor.

Journalists are now at a crossroads after the Republican Senators pull healthcare off the floor. What could they ever talk about that garnishes so much attention from their audience? The media must be expecting a decrease in viewer participation. Donald Trump may get a vacation from the many hits he takes from the press and 32 million Americans that feared the worst for their healthcare. At this cross road, some went to North Korea, others went to Scaramucci and Jeff Sessions. But to be honest, the media will now be forced to all focus on the impeachment of Trump to survive the decrease in viewer participation. If all the media focuses on one main topic, Russia and Trump administration, they may be able to get back their audience. To save the earth and the people that live here, impeaching Trump is the only solution.