The truth behind what put Donald Trump in the bosom of Vladimir Putin

Donald Trump is the first United States President proven to be picked by a Russian President. Trump won the heart of Russian President Putin by giving him praise beyond imagination, promising to lift sanctions, help them with oil recovery out at sea, and establish close political ties unseen before. Vladimir Putin could not get enough of the praise. He sent his top-level hackers to the US to interfere with this election. All the polls had Hillary ahead and there wasn't any reason to disbelieve the polls. All of them were on mark except Fox News, who always gave Trump unethical points. But the fact of the matter is that now we are stuck with a president and Republican party who are being blackmailed by Russia to carry out the most destructive pieces of legislation 100 times more devastating than the bomb dropped on Hiroshima. Had the crew known how massive and destructive that bomb was, I believe they never would have carried out the mission. The crew had to be thinking of the innocent lives lost. Did they cry? Did they pray for forgiveness? Did they lose sleep?

As the days go by Donald Trump will single handedly decide if he will destroy the lives of 32 million people along with the 200 million people that would have benefited from Medicaid and Medicare over the next few decades. Republicans did their job by voting for sanctions on Russia to stop Trump from giving Putin what he wanted. But in retaliation, President Trump has threatened to kill millions of Americans by destroying the only healthcare they have. People that believe this article is taking it too far must realize, people die without medical intervention.

Donald Trump fired the FBI Director James Comey for investigating the Russian hacking into our voting system. Now Donald Trump wants to remove the Attorney general Jeff Sessions so Robert Mueller the Special Prosecutor in the Russian hacking scandal can be fired. Reince Priebus was fired, Anthony Scaramucci was fired, and many more will be fired all related to the Russian hacking to elect Donald Trump. Donald Trump attacked the media so his supporters will not believe anything they say against him. But despite Trump's attempts to derail this investigation, it will never go away. Republicans live in fear of being discovered, so they will give Putin his second wish, kill 32 million Americans anyway you can. Take away their healthcare.