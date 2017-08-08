Trump children all want to be generals in the North Korea war and have our army doing hopscotch instead of marching

It's sad but true, at the dinner table all of Trumps children wanted to control the North Korean war. Just like now, without any experience tax payers are forced to pay these uneducated children to run the country like their family business. What role will they play is yet to be determined, but we all know they will have leading roles taking credit for direct hits with bombs. Kim Jon Un now wonders if America will send the Trump children to fight the war. Right now, as we speak the Trump children are learning to march and carry a gun. Eric has trouble with left right left, he wants to go left left left right left. He's playing hopscotch as an army march. Ivanka wants the army soldiers to carry one of her purses instead of the heavy backpack. Trump Jr wants to ride in an army tank, and said Tank must have been a great soldier for them to name this thing after him. Eric sked why do they call this a gun when it goes pop, lets change the name to Pow.

I know this article is ridiculous, but so is this administration. They never talk of peace, always war, dumping 32 million off healthcare, and destroying families. The Trump administration wants to increase incarcerations and stop colleges from accepting minorities. The Trump education department takes millions out of our school system and for the first-time force families to pay half the cost of educating children with school vouchers. Parents must take their child to school creating 100 times more pollution. Then we find out Russia picked our president by hacking into our voting system, and if we cry out in anger, Trump threatens to go to war with North Korea and kill our children in battle.