Will the media ever get use to Donald Trump's gangster words?

People, it's been over 200 days, will the media ever get use to the gangster words used by the mafia? When Donald Trump went after Kim Jong Un for stating he would go after Guam, he used gangster words that got the medias panties pulled up in a wedge. Gangster words do not have the same meaning as Webster dictionaries. For instance, in a gangster state, "get out of here or I'll kill you", it's another way of saying goodbye. Trump is under the impression he is the only person in the world allowed to attack people with words. His gangster style way of doing business in Washington is toxic to Republicans and unacceptable to Democrats. Will Trump ever learn to be a real president? The answer is no. As far as the Trump supporters wanting a North Korea war, they are sick individuals. War with North Korea will turn into a world war with China that will not end well for the United States. China does not want a flood of North Koreans running into their territory escaping bombs. China does not want American war next door to them. Russia will never take our side in a world war. Kim Jong Un understands these dilemmas, so does Trump.