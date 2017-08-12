The #1 reason we need Obamacare

Since the United States has an unfair advantage for some workers in being able to make a living, they cannot afford to buy healthcare. Even though they go to work every day and work 8-12 hours a day, the amount of money they make is not sufficient enough to cover a family. The only difference between these people and the middle class is the amount of money they make each year. And then there are those that cannot work because of health reasons. Be it mental or physical. They have a hard time finding a job and keeping a job. Due to the fact that they have a handicap that makes it difficult for them to make wise choices in life, they still need healthcare coverage. We have women who stay at home and take care of their children. They have spent years raising children, and may have never been in the workforce. They cannot work due to the fact that they have a family, and may be a single mother. She still needs healthcare coverage. And lastly, there are the people, who most people talk about, and those are the people that do not work. They are called lazy and other horrible names. These are the people we really do not want to work for the safety of everyone. They are unable to make rational decisions, and have a problem following orders. They still deserve healthcare. If everyone is covered with healthcare, it would open up jobs for younger people because the older population that is forced to work for only healthcare coverage would retire. These are the reasons we need Obamacare.