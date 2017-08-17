If the Confederate Statues heroes were alive today, they would be sentenced to the electric chair to die

When was the last time we took someone out of prison who raped infants and children repeatedly, got them pregnant, sold their children for profit, forced them to do hard labor for life; then made a statue of them, and worshiped them as a hero for a hundred years? It has never happened in America. But now we have a United States president Donald J Trump, whose adorations for the statues of the Confederate is sickening. Donald Trump and the Republican party have made it their mission to honor the dead people that today would have gotten the electric chair and put to death for their crimes. If the slave children were white and the Generals were black, would the KKK still fight to keep the Confederate statues up on government property? Only in the Republican party can we find people that worship these criminals. If they were the victims, would they fight for justice?