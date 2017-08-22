All the people responsible for 9-11 are dead; Trump is now killing innocent people in Afghanistan

Will someone, anyone please tell our president the people responsible for 911 are dead. They were killed long ago. Their bones are older than dinosaur bones. What soldier will shoot at innocent people there? Who are you killing in that country Trump? Make us a list of people there that pose a threat to the US that justifies placing our men and women in harm's way. For God's sake Trump, it's been over 15 years. The babies born in the US during 9-11 are now driving. Many have babies and a family of their own. Bring our soldiers home now or we will keep a body count of the people whose blood will be on you and the Republicans hands. It's over, bring them home now.