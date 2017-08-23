Donald J Trump fired Steve Bannon to take total control of the racist Republican party

If people today are walking around with a stiff neck, it may be because of Steve Bannon. After being fired he stated he would join Paul Ryan to get Donald Trump impeached. This unforeseen event had everyone shocked. The media had no idea what to say about this story and the viewers forgot about the Solar Eclipse. Steve Bannon was the main reason Donald Trump got elected, so what happened? The answer may depend on who you ask, but the truth may never be revealed. Steve Bannon went from a top White House advisor to the president to a mediocre nobody. With no place to turn, he went back to Breitbart. From there Steve Bannon was in his protected bunker ready to fire off stories at all his enemies. He shot stories at Trump, McConnell, and others. People read the stories on Breitbart to see how mentally unbalanced Steve Bannon has become. Democrats wanted to welcome Steve Bannon to help them fight Donald Trump and his attempt to dump 32 million people off healthcare, but they stopped short out of uncertainty. Â Steve Bannon has proven to be unstable. Many believe Steve Bannon will fight to impeach Donald Trump to find another racist president, more qualified to unite the white race and start the race war they have always wanted. After Donald Trump made several attempts to shield himself from the press calling him a KKK sympathizer, he managed to find the small single good cell in his body to call radical racist groups undesirable names. It took several days and a group of doctors to help Trump mentally do what was not within his nature, to be good to other races. Now with Steve Bannon gone, it leaves Trump alone. Trump already has Paul Ryan under his smelly right arm pit, and Mitch McConnell in a headlock between his knees smelling butt. Now there is literally no one left in the Republican party with any power to control Donald Trump and seals the Republican nominee for the 2020 election.