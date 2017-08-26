Steve Bannon forced Trump to make his first pardon: a KKK member Sheriff Joe Arpaio

Steve Bannon took Donald Trump behind the shed and whipped him like he was his daddy with attack articles. But what Steve Bannon wanted and achieved will shock you all. Steve Bannon wanted Donald Trump's first pardon to be a KKK member to show his commitment to the White Supremacy movement. Sheriff Joe Arpaio has a gift of discrimination that goes back decades. Above his jail house doors was a sign, "No White people allowed." Sheriff Joe Arpaio went after Latino minorities and was convicted of abusing his power as a government official. But the first KKK president Donald J Trump took care of his own people. Now the 2018 and 2020 election will force the stupid minorities who voted for Donald Trump and Republicans to rethink how they went wrong.