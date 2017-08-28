We found a way the take away Donald Trump's pardon power

Yes, it is true, if we impeach president Donald J Trump, he cannot pardon anymore American/Russian hacking gang criminals who want nothing more than to pick our next president. Americans view the voting system as the only means to punish politicians who do not play by the rules and the justice system is powerless to convict them. By voting we can change the people who affect our way of life. But if Donald trump pardons all the criminals, the Russians will pick our next president, senators and Representatives. Because of this Russian President Donald J Trump, we are in danger of losing our healthcare, tax breaks for small business, and freedom we all use to enjoy.