If the Confederate statue heroes were alive today they would be sent to the electric chair

To minorities the Confederate statues represent people who fought for a way of life that if it happened today, the penalties would be harsh or even bring a death sentence. During slavery, white men bought, sold, and raised black children like animals to be sold or enslaved to do hard labor. Blacks were put in chains, beaten with whips, hanged for fun and burned alive. Black girls at the age of 12 years old were impregnated, their babies were ripped from their arms and sold as slaves for life. The Confederate flag, monuments, and reenactments are all reminders of a very evil act. The Civil war reenactments are all lies, they only look at the war portion, and leave out the pain and suffering endured by slaves. The monsters who fought to keep this way of life were worshiped, statues were built in their honor and placed on monuments for all to see on government property.

The Federal government intentionally placed these Confederate soldier's statues on government property and Confederate soldier's pictures on our money so we all have a constant reminder who we are in society. It was a psychological plan devised to divide us all. Blacks see this and it reminds them of slavery, white people see them and it reminds them of the people that built this country. The Confederate picture on money and the statues for years worked as designed. But people today have realized the atrocities caused by hate and bigotry. Can there ever be a time when people live together as one. It only happens two times, in war and in natural disasters. People never see color when they need a hero.

So why do black people hate these statues, it should be obvious, but our Republican politicians say they are historic and need to be preserved. Democrats ask why? We do not honor people in prison who committed these same crimes, nor do we build statues of them and put them on government property so all could worship them. They are not heroes. Why anyone would ever make them heroes.