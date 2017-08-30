Donald Trump smiled too much in Texas where a hurricane took the life of 30 people

It's unnatural to smile and laugh during a disaster, but President Donald Trump smiled and laughed all the time while in Texas. This is very disturbing. It has people in Texas wondering if Donald Trump understands the dynamics of the calamity that took place. People everywhere are wondering why Donald Trump smiled and laughed at the same time millions of people suffered.

Over 30 people died 250,000 people without power 30,000 people without shelter Texas has millions of people trapped in their home by water around them Well over 100,000 911 emergency calls Governor Greg Abbott sent over 12,000 National Guard Troops to help The worst Texas disaster in 50 years

What was going on inside the head of Donald Trump? Was he disconnected with the people in Texas. The truth of the matter has politicians worried. During a disaster, all Trump was worried about was his poll numbers. He wanted pictures of him smiling and laughing. He made jokes, stated this will be over soon. Then he stated the federal government would stand by Texas. But the Red cross sent twice as many workers than Donald Trump sent to Texas to work. Donald Trump did not give a plan for helping Texas. No future plans, and no money that could possibly make a difference. But Donald trump did send ICE at check points to ask people for ID to deport immigrants. Millions of Texan people are not laughing, knowing they lost all under water by the flood.