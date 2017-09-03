Hurricane Harvey money will come too late and go to the wrong people

It is already predicted the money from Washington will come too late to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey. The money will go to the rich who will not help the poor. As we speak, false accounts of organizations will receive Federal dollars amounting into the billions. But watch the Texas victims as they struggle wondering where the money went. Billionaires helping billionaires will never stop as the huge amount of money bypasses the homeless, families displaced, the hungry and the elderly. Thousands of homes and buildings will remain abandoned, untouched and in ruin for decades to come. Highways will be abandoned and bridges too dangerous to cross will remain open. Years from now the media that follows the money will shed light on the criminal mismanagement of money that should have went to the victims. Thanks to the generosity of the American people, charity organizations will fill in where the government fails.