Time for Donald Trump to kiss and make up with China

For months now the Trump administration has been pressuring China to do something about North Korea and their missile testing. Donald Trump tried to muscle China and threaten trade deals. But China never moved to help Donald Trump for obvious reasons. China and North Korea have trade deals that are too strong to break. Plus, China wants North Korea on their side to keep South Korea in check if war ever broke out between China and the United States. The bond between China and the United States has been strained to a stress level that left both countries in panic mode. Trump makes everyone believe we're going to have a world war.

Now that the United States has three hurricanes blasting our shores, we do not have time for a war. We must stay focused on the people that need rescued, food, and shelter for the homeless caused by these storms. So, what I'm trying to say is, dear Mr. President Donald J Trump, will you please kiss and make up with China. America will need China to supply goods to the victims in the hurricanes path.