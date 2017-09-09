Donald Trump's secret letter to Kim Jong Un

Dear Mr. Kim Jong Un, I know I have made threats and promised fire and fury if you do not stop firing missiles, but can we please continue this fight after God is finished pouring out his Ten plagues on the United States for them electing me, a KKK Jew hate man as the president. It seems that God is a little ticked at me because I hate Jews and as it turned out Jesus his son was is a Jew. But in my defense, Jesus never had a birth certificate. God started the first hurricane plague after the letter G because I and my Republican supporters forgot about God that starts with the letter G. Hurricane Harvey, Irma, Jose are all pounding us so far, I have 7 more plagues to go. The Republicans have not followed God's Commandment to Impeach me yet so the plagues will continue.

God is also mad at me because I said I do not like people who are captured in war like John McCain. God found out I did not like his only son Jesus because he was captured in a garden by soldiers. I cannot figure this out, you hate Jews and Jesus more than me, why did God not punish you? Oh wait, I'm supposed to annihilate you and your country. But China said no so that did not happen.

I'm going to be impeached soon, so in the mean time I will act like nothing is happening with Russian collusion. I really do like you, but I had to pretend to hate you as a cover for the Russian collusion. You would think God would forgive me because I fired Steve Bannon, my KKK Jew hate man top advisor. But as it turned out God wanted me impeached instead. I told God I would not resign so right now me and God are at war and he is winning with these hurricanes. Next are earth quakes and then we will have a massive incurable disease outbreak. My Republican supporters love me more than God so they will stay by me and die with these plagues. Is that love or what?

PS: In the meantime, can we have trade agreements to get medical supplies for hurricane victims injured by some of our ten plagues God is pouring out of the United States.