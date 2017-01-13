If the US is powerless to stop Russia from picking our president, they will do it again, and again, and again

What country brings a computer hackers to fight a country with nuclear capability? The answer is Russia. They win if their guy Donald Trump stays in office. If it worked a few times and the US politicians do nothing about it, why not try it again? This means Donald Trump will win again in four years.

We might as well forget the old fashion belief that we are the most powerful nation on earth. We have over 7,000 Nukes and Russia took America with a few computer hackers. When it is all over, will the hackers go home to a parade in the streets of Russia. We have soldiers in over 150 countries.

Why are we giving up and letting Russia win? Why are we letting Russia take over America. Donald Trump has more Russian operative in the White House that any time in America history. Are we all just going to stand by and let this happen?