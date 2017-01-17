If the Republicans repeal the Affordable Care Act, and replace it, we'll still call it Obama Care if they don't mess it up

Republicans repealed the Affordable Care Act about 60 times at a cost of 87 Million dollars. The first vote to repeal the ACA made it into the mainstream news, after that, every time they repealed the ACA, it was too boring to generate a comment by the media.

Now that Republicans control all three branches of government and can now repeal the ACA once and for all, they hear the cry of their constituents begging them to keep the only affordable health insurance they have. Repealing the ACA now generates fear among Republicans. Currently the Republicans have no plan to replace the Affordable Care Act. And how will this affect the 2018 elections?

Democrats call the Affordable Care Act “Obama Care” with pride, knowing President Obama made health Care his number one priority. During a time when the ACA was born, the United States was finally going to join other countries that had a better healthcare system.

Republicans call the Affordable Care Act “Obama Care” in sarcasm. The reason behind their anger is the power the ACA gives president Obama with Democrats, it is his legacy. Republicans view Obama Care like it was his birth certificate, they want to destroy it, rewrite history, erase it from our memory. They believe by repealing it, it will somehow weaken President Obama’s power to gather large crowds for future elections. Republican politicians really do not care about the health of even their own constituents.

The Democratic plan to fight the Republicans is to call the new plan Trumpcare. But lets face it, the name sounds nerdy and weird. So it may work. The Democratic supporters call it Trumpydumpycare.

Now here is the funny part of it all, the name Obama Care is not the real name for the Affordable Care Act. So, whatever the Republicans replace it with, or change the name, 320 Million people will still call it Obama Care if they don't mess it up.