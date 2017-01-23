During the Inauguration dance Mike Pence kept staring at Donald Trump, waiting for him to drop dead from exhaustion, he smiled big and was waiting to take over the country

Watch Mike Pence look at Donald Trump, was he in a dream world while he was dancing. What could he have been thinking? Start the video at the 7 minute mark for the weird moment. Watch on YouTube

First I was confused, all the hands in the air made me thing this was a Black Lives Matter movement event called “hands up don’t shoot”.

The stars in the background looked as if they wanted to fly away.

Melania moved her head in robotic like stiff movements from side to side. I thought she was going to do the robot dance then I heard the song, “the end is near”. Mike Pence could not even look at his wife while he was dancing with her, why did he look away, what could possibly be so important for him to look away from her while dancing with her? Every turn he made gave a rabid head turn to look back at Donald Trump. Mike looked at Donald Trump so hard, it was like he was trying to kill him with his eye power. But in all seriousness, he knew Donald Trump’s health was going downhill and could not stop smiling and waiting to take over the country. Mike Pence was in a little dream world of his own. He thought this could be the night I become president.

So, what was Mike Pence dreaming about, tick tock, tick tock, here we go into the head of Mike Pence. While dancing, he was dreaming he was the wicked Vice President who gave Donald Trump a poison apple like in the Snow White story. He knew his wife Melania would never wake him with a kiss, so he would be the next in line to be king. Then he woke up and realized he was at the Inauguration dance.