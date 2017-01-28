Donald Trump ban 7 Countries, and forgets to ban ISIS living in 189 other Countries, kinda like closing 7 doors on a house that has 189 open doors.

Donald Trump saying; "I got you now ISIS, is this you, Is this you? Is is this you ISIS?

If Donald Trump was a real leader, he would realize ISIS has organizations all over the world. Now world leaders are wondering who advises Donald Trump? Is Donald Trump getting his advice from his children whose only troop experience was the Boy scouts. Did he play with an eight Ball. People need to be asking these tough questions. Who were his top advisors who gave him such a preposterous idea? Who would have missed ISIS in189 other countries?

ISIS has gone global years ago, over 70 terrorist attacks in 18 countries killed over 2000 people. ISIS attacked a Russian airplane killing 224 people. ISIS has organizations around the world killing affiliates of all who target them.

How could this have gone so bad?