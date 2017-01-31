New Poll: Should Donald Trump have fire the Attorney General Sally Yates for defying an unlawful order?

Donald Trump fired Sally Yates as the Attorney General; for not upholding an unlawful order tells us how this president will conduct business. The first person fired just happened to be a woman, and replaced with a man. So, what precedent did Donald Trump set by firing her? He sent fear down the spine of all who work for his administration. The message he sent them was to keep your personal belief to yourself and never question your leader. Donald Trump has no idea we live in America and we have a right to question our president.

The position of the US Attorney General needs to insulated from the President. Remember back when Franklin D Roosevelt tried to fire a commissioner he had a dispute with, that commissioner refused to go telling FDR he did not have the power or the authority to fire him. It ended up going to the US Supreme court and the court told the president congress had the authority to create administrations that the president could not use his Executive power to fire them.

If a president did not want to be investigated for treason or high crimes, all he has to do is fire the AG for lets say treason, who then would have the power to investigate them? If congress fails to do their job due to bipartisan politics, he know longer have a democracy we are now under a dictatorship regime. Wake up, we are here with Donald Trump