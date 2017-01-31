Sally yates was the first to go with a fearful belief warning to others, if President Obama hired you, Donald Trump will fire you. By Donald Trump making the statement, she was hired by President Obama, it tells us he has a bias and will use unlawful discrimination to fire more employees. It tells us Donald Trump thinks all Obama employees are traitors.
Donald Trump may be on a witch hunt in the federal government to fire all the employees hired by President Obama
Tue Jan 31, 2017 3:08 PM
