New Poll: Should Betsy Devos be picked to carry out the Charter School segregation policy for the United States

By kevin61
Mon Feb 6, 2017 4:52 AM
    Charter Schools are nothing more than a way to circumvent the civil rights laws for employment, job raises, promotions for women, elderly, disabled, and race. The laws and regulations in Charter schools are made on a local level: School student size, who is accepted, drop out records, grades, teacher education level, and condition of the school for safety.

