Here is the reason Seema Verma should not be confirmed by the Senate

Seema Verma wants you to pay money to live, the cost of a shovel is cheaper than her insurance plan.

First, let’s be clear, Donald Trump did not tap Seema Verma for the head of Centers for Medicare and Medicaid. Seema Verma worked for and was picked by Mike Pence in Indiana. So, who is Seema Verma?

1. Seema verma is the Founder and CEO of SVC Inc. a health policy consulting company.

2. Seema Verma has a master in public health from John Hopkins University and Bachelor’s degree in life Sciences from the University of Maryland.

3. Seema Verma is the architect for the Healthy Indiana Plan and HIP 2.0 under Mike Pence.

4. Seema Verma’s company SVC received over 7 Million dollars in Indiana Tax state contracts.

5. Seema Verma job as consultant for Indiana writing contracts, negotiating contracts and overseer of the vendors to build and maintain HIP. One of the three technical vendors were Hewlett-Packard.

6. Seema Verma worked for the state of Indiana and she also worked for Indiana’s largest Medicaid vendors a division of Silicon Valley tech giant Hewlett-Packard.

7. Hewlett-Packard gave Seema Verma more than a Million dollars for her work, and Hewlett-Packard received over 500 million dollars in tax money contracts from the state of Indiana.

8. Indiana residents were so upset about the conflict of interest, Seema Verma received Millions from Indiana and the company that received the largest Medicaid contract from Indiana.

9. Of course, Seema Verma stated if there were some conflicting questions, she recused herself. But who in their right mind would believe her?

10. So how did Seema Verma get away with this unethical behavior? It turns out that Indiana has a loophole in its ethics law, meaning she did not need to show proof Indiana tax payers were protected.

11. Seema Verma had office in the Indiana State Government Center.

12. Indiana law does not require their government consultants to disclose conflict of interest by also working for Indiana vendors, one of whom got a 500-Million-dollar contract.

13. Seema Verma worked in the State Government Center, her overhead was not that much, yet she received Millions of dollars from Indiana tax payers, and the people she gave tax payer money too also gave her Millions to get the 500-Million-dollar contract.

The problem with the Indiana HIP 2.0 is that it has so many ways you can lose coverage and not get it back for a very long time if you live that long. You can even do all the right things by making your payments on time and still lose coverage because of the many computer errors. Then you will have to pay an attorney to fight for you in court to get your coverage back before you die of our illness. Seema Verma also has an unrealistic approach to healthcare. She believes people should pay a small portion for their healthcare coverage. What she fails to realize is poor people do not have the small portion every month because their social security checks are so small, they barely make ends meet every month.

Indiana even Lied to the people of Indiana when the Affordable Care act rolled out by telling folks heir premiums would go up Over 70%.

If Seema Verma is given confirmation by the Senate, she will follow the same unethical behavior she did in Indiana because Ethic laws never passed gives them a free ride to take tax money without any prison time or felony charges for money ethics fraud. But she cannot be charged because Mike Pence and the Republican party have a “I know nothing” approach to the Millions of Indiana tax fraud behavior.