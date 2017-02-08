Republicans placed a ban on Senator Elizabeth Warren, they may have thought she was a Muslim

Elizabeth Warren has been ban, told to take a seat for reading a letter by a Black woman named Coretta Scott King during the Jeff Sessions nomination process. Watch on YouTube

Yes, you hear this right, the republicans placed a ban on an American citizen. The Republicans are at war with the United States citizens as well as Muslims. They are using the word “ban” as a weapon of massive destruction. How many more US citizens will they ban from various events? This is outrageous and disgraceful. Donald Trump and the republican party will ban people from healthcare, education, retirement, and jobs. The new republican word of the year 2017 is “Ban”.

So, what just happened on the floor of the Senate that got the Republicans to ban Elizabeth Warren? Elizabeth Warren wanted to read a letter from Coretta Scott King on the Senate floor and Mitch McConnell said she violated rule 19. Here are the facts that occurred:

1. Rule 19 reads: (go to number 14) 2. No Senator in debate shall, directly or indirectly, by any form of words impute to another Senator or to other Senators any conduct or motive unworthy or unbecoming a Senator……. (otherwise you may be ban from talking).

2. The question everyone wants to know is did Elizabeth Warren violate rule 19 to cause Republicans to ban her? It may depend on who you ask, Republicans say yes, Democrats say no. But if the letter was read on the floor before, why not now?

3. The Senate took a vote to ban Elizabeth Warren from engaging in talk on the Senate floor for the duration of the Jeff Sessions nomination process.

4. The Senate voted 49/43 along party lines to Ban Elizabeth Warren from joining the debate for Jeff Sessions.

5. Elizabeth Warren went to a nearby room and read the Coretta Scoot King letter on Facebook. The letter from Coretta Scott King was so powerful, republicans considered it the silver bullet that stopped Jeff Sessions from becoming a Judge.

6. Jeff Sessions has a racist history that many Christians consider unworthy of becoming a United States Attorney General who will ban American citizens from the protection of the law based on race and religion.

7. If Jeff Sessions is confirmed, he will be the most racist Attorney General in the history of the United States.

8. Jeff Sessions will seek to get revenge on all who oppose him and derailed his bid for the AG. After losing his bid for becoming a judge back in 1986 he did retaliate and prosecute his opponents, many believed he set them up for the fall.