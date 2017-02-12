Will Donald Trump build a missile that bounces twice before hitting its target to compete with North Korea?

Donald Trump gives Kim Jong-Un credit for gaining control by wiping people out. Watch on YouTube

Here Donald Trump is afraid to say something bad about Kim Jong-in. So he avoided saying his name or condemning his actions. Watch on YouTube

I know this sounds crazy, but this is just one example how Americans fear this Donald Trump will react to world crises around the world. Despite what people may think, we all live in fear of waking up to news Donald Trump just started a world war with a tweet message. What could Shinzo the Prime Minister of Japan be thinking as he talked with President Donald Trump?

Here are a few examples how people think Donald Trump will react to Kim Jong-un test firing a ballistic missile:

1. Say this is radical Buddhism terrorist.

2. Give a one sentence statement he practiced and almost failed to remember.

3. Give a hand sign for loser to Kim Jong-un during a news response to the test fire.

4. Praise Kim Jong-un

5. Write an Executive Order to take away Kim Jong-un missile test license.

6. Tell Kim Jong-un he was not born in North Korea.

7. Talk about the stamina of Kim Jong-un.

8. Build a wall to stop Kim Jong-un

9. Send Seal 6 in to deal with Kim Jong-un.

10. Definitely not ban North Korea because they are not Muslims.