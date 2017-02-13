Donald Trump's Executive Order to repeal the ACA was a white flag

On January 20, 2017, the White House Press Secretary released an Executive order from President Donald J Trump. The first Executive Order he signed was to keep a promise he made with his constituents while on the campaign trail.

The Executive Order headline:

Executive Order Minimizing the Economic Burden of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act Pending Repeal.

So, what is the Affordable Care Act that we call Obama Care? For starters, you can replace the word Act with the word statute. A statute is a law passed by congress and signed by the president, or in some cases without the president’s signature. Congress passed the ACA, a statute of 2,000 pages. The deputies of the Obama administration took the 2,000 pages and wrote over 20,000 pages of Regulation laws to initiate the ACA. The regulations are Executive orders, many have a short life span because it can be reversed or revised by another president.

Section 1:

So, what does this mean, does Donald Trump have the power to override a congressional Statute? The simple answer is no, plain and simple. Let me say this in another way, this executive order did not repeal the Affordable Care Act. The United States Constitution is very clear about the power of the three branches of our government. Congress passes laws, the President Enforces the law and the Judicial system interprets the laws.

Now that we know the executive order does not repeal the ACA, here is what Donald Trump can do without congressional approval. He can look at the 20,000 pages of regulations needed to implement the ACA and reverse some of the regulations. The parts that give them all headaches are the regulations that are mandated by the ACA. Mandates cannot be undone by the President, it takes a congressional approval.

The Executive Order, it reads “It is the policy of my administration to seek the prompt repeal of the Patient Protection and Affordable Act (Public Law 111-148)”. This is simple language stating their vision for the future.

Exactly what this Executive Order does, who knows, it is too early to make this call. It simply states “all actions consistent with the law”. This means the legislators must have told President Donald Trump his power is limited and to stay within the laws made by congress. Its aim is to give states “flexibility and control”. Many believe this to mean states are free to interpret the ACA however they please.

Section 2:

President Donald Trump gave people with authority the power to work within the law to do five things that would impose fiscal burdens caused by the Affordable Care Act:

1. Give waivers

2. Defer

3. Grant exemptions

4. Delay the implementation of any provision

5. Delay the implementation of any requirement Donald Trump’s Executive Order defined 5 fiscal burdens caused by the ACA as:

1. Cost

2. Fee

3. Tax

4. Penalty

5. Regulatory burden

Donald Trump’s Executive order defined 10 groups that have been affected by the fiscal burden:

1. Individuals

2. Families

3. Healthcare providers

4. Health insurers

5. Patients

6. Recipients of healthcare services

7. Purchasers of health insurance

8. Makers of medical devices

9. Makers of products

10. Makers of medications

Section 3:

Donald Trump here in this section, he ordered the federal government to cooperate with every state, to give them more flexibility and control. Otherwise Donald Trump was setting a policy for them to follow or get fired for not following orders.

Section 4: Looking at the wording, theoretically it looks like it will be a needed benefit. But keep in mind, these words are nothing more than a fantasy, a dream, an imaginary vision that we all see differently. Now we want the facts.

Section 5:

States “subject to the availability of appropriations”. What Donald Trump is basically saying, I signed an Executive order that looks like I’m on track to repeal the ACA, but this is only to appease my supporters, but let’s be real, it may not happen in your life time.

Conclusion: Looking at the Executive order, it starts off with a bang stating the policy of his administration is to repeal the ACA. After that one statement, you never see anything pertaining to a repeal of the ACA. Everything ells is merrily tweaking the Affordable Care Act. This Executive Order is clearly a sign of surrender.