Schools vouchers: How much do they really cost you?

At first glance, people look at the school voucher program as if it were a gift from God. Let’s face it, we all want what’s best for our children. We think the government will give you money to help send your child to your school of choice, away from the stigma of public schools. School vouchers are on the rise. This may seem wonderful for a poor family that could never afford to send their child to a private school, charter schools, or Christian based schools. But it’s like they always say, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Here are the drawbacks of school vouchers:

1. Everyone takes the bait and votes for politicians who promote school vouchers

2. Soon the public schools will close due to no money

3. Now everyone is locked into a school voucher system that is permanent

4. Then you discover you must pay a portion of the school bills

5. Next, the government decreases you voucher portion every year, meaning you pay more

6. Now for the BIG problem, transportation. You take your child to school, school busses are gone

7. You can go to jail if your child misses too much school, car breaking down could land you in jail

8. Now you begin to think, this sounded like a great idea before?

9. Now your utility bills are due, you have no money to pay them because of a government voucher scam

10. You have no money for vacations like before because you fell for a government voucher scam

11. You have no money for clothing for your family

12. People begging for money on the corner start giving you money because you look bad

13. Women who never imagined having an abortion come to the reality they cannot afford a child and abortions are cheaper.

14. Having to take your child to school and pick them up can become a burden for some people

Now the whole part about Church based schools receiving tax money from the government turns out to be a government scam for the Christians paving the way for increased abortions that will become the way of the future. The number one reason women have abortions is financial reasons, they want a child, but just cannot afford the school cost. Donald Trump and Mike Pence who scammed voters into voting for them because they are against abortions just fooled you all. Vouchers are going to increase the number of abortion clinics. You may think Donald Trump is not a Russian spy here to destroy America, but think again.