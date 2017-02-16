It took 218 years for someone to break the Logan Act, Michael Flynn made history

Michael Flynn was sworn in as the National Security Advisor to the President on January 22, 2017 and resigned February 13, 2017. He worked for 22 days before resigning over lies he told to FBI about talks with Russia about a diplomatic dispute while still being a citizen. This was a violation of the Logan Act of 1799.

Back in 1798, Congress was so mad at a man named George Logan for interfering with a diplomatic dispute between France and the United States in 1798, that they made a law in his name. The Logan Act was pushed through Congress by the Federalist majority with 58-36 in the House, 18-2 in the Senate. George Logan must have laughed himself silly knowing that congress could not punish him for a law passed after the fact. They often referred to him as a busybody.

Now for the big question, why hasn’t anyone ever been convicted under the Logan Act in the last 218 years? I will give you four explanations that may be plausible:

1. The US Supreme Court Justices may have believed the law was comical, and pushed through congress as a political punishment on a single individual named George Logan.

2. If there were any violators back then, they may have been convicted under the Treason Act.

3. Anyone thought to have broken the treason act may have been killed on the spot without a judicial investigation.

4. The US Supreme Court Justices may have given more weight to Freedom of speech than the petty Logan Act. Thus, believing the Logan Act may violate free speech.

Michael Flynn made roughly $10,000 dollars for the 22 days he worked as a National Security Advisor to the President. This was based on the $172,000/year of the top level of people in the President’s cabinet.

In Conclusion: What do you think George Logan would think of Michael Flynn? If history repeats itself, Logan became a hero and a Senator after congress passed the Logan Act. But this is different, Flynn Broke the law, George Logan did not break the law.