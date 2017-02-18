Donald Trump illegal drug deal caught on video, forget impeachment, he needs to be put in prison

It is a proven fact that Donald Trump had Mafia connections. But the deplorable Republican supporters elected him anyway. In this article, I will give you proof beyond a shadow of a doubt that can be taken to a court of law and convict Donald Trump as a drug Lord. We have all heard it for over a year from the mouth of Donald Trump, Mexico is sending drug dealers over here into the United States. You heard him talk, but did you really hear what Donald Trump said? Stop right here, I will say it again because no one in America picked up on his words at all during the campaign.

I heard him say: Mexico drug dealers are beating us at the border, they are laughing at us, they are beating us economically in illegal drug sales. They are not our friend. They are killing us economically in the sale of illegal drugs. Mexican drug dealers are sends their people. They’re bringing drugs. I will build a great wall to keep them out forever so we make more money.

Here in this video, I want you to pay close attention to the words of Donald Trump, and so you do not miss them, here are the words of an illegal drug dealer trying to use the help of the federal government to help the drug cartel:

1. When do we beat Mexico at the boarders?

2. Their laughing at us, at our stupidity.

3. And now their beating us economically.

4. They are not our friend, believe me.

5. But they are killing us economically.

6. When Mexico sends their people, they’re not sending their best.

7. They’re not sending you, they’re not sending you.

8. They’re sending people that have lots of problems.

9. And they’re bring their problems with us.

10. They’re bringing drugs, they’re bringing crime.

11. They’re bringing rapist, and some I assume are good people.

12. But I speak to border guards and they tell us what we’re getting.

13. And it only makes common sense.

14. They’re sending us not the right people, it’s coming from more than just Mexico.

15. It’s coming from all South and Latin America and probably, probably from the Mideast.

16. But we don’t know, because we have no protection, we have no competence.

17. We don’t know what’s happening, and it’s got to stop, and it got to stop fast.

18. I will build great walls, and nobody builds walls better than me, believe me.

Let me tell you what each party heard from Donald Trump's speeche:

1. Immigrants heard him say: I will hunt you down like wild animals.

2. Democrats heard him say: I’m a bigot and want to get rid of Muslims and Mexicans.

3. Republicans heard him say: I’m your hero who will make a place for people that look like you and worship like you.

4. Tax payers heard him say: Who will pay for this bigotry tax soon to come to carry out the KKK agenda.

5. The FBI who listens to illegal drug wire taps everyday heard nothing.

6. The CIA heard nothing.

7. The FDA heard nothing.

8. The police heard nothing.

9. The sheriff department heard nothing.

10. The US Attorney General heard nothing.

11. United States Drug Lords heard him say: I President Donald J Trump will follow orders to get rid of all our Mexican Drug Lord competition, the Mexican Drug Lords are taking too much of our profit. And I will build a great wall to keep them away for good.