Who takes Twitter to a media fight, Donald Trump?

Yes, you heard it right. Donald Trump has decided to use his Twitter to fight the media. The problem is Donald Trump can only load 140 characters on his Twitter to fight the media. The media has an unlimited number of characters to use against Donald Trump. This is an unfair fight, but Donald Trump has no idea he picked the wrong weapon.

Many believe that this war on the media could be a distraction from the negative media attention taking place about deportation and health care reform. Trump is trying to change the conversation with a media war. This has many people wondering if the media itself fell for the trap?

In the future I, would like to see the media not fall for the traps set by Donald Trump to hide his many failures in the first month since taking office. As of now the American people are ashamed of the way the media has taken the bait. We need strong media people who can look past the President’s childish games, and stay focused on the issues at hand.