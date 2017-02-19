Pat Robertson will burn in hell for adding to Gods Word Revelation 22:18

Pat Robertson will burn in the lake of fire Watch on YouTube

Let us pray; Lord help us to discern the word of God, and hold them responsible who add to your word, Amen.

Please open your bible to the Matthew 22:14. Let us stand for the reading of the Lord: For many are called, but few are chosen.

Many of you have heard of a TV preacher named Pat Robertson. You have heard his sermon on Psalm 2:1.

I come to you today to tell you Pat Robertson is guilty of adding to Gods Word. When he recited Psalm 2:1 from The King James Version, he said God was talking about Democrats. The word “Democrat” is not in the Bible, so this blasphemer preacher and all who follow him are guilty as sin. Pat Robertson read to you TV land viewers a verse from Psalm 2:2. Let us all read it together.

“Psalm 2:1 Why do the heathen rage, and the people imagine a vain thing.”

Pat Robertson used Gods word to send himself straight into the pits of hell. All who follow this sinner will burn as well. Pat Robertson said this verse was referring to all Democrats who oppose a sinful man named Donald Trump, who believes in groping married women without their consent.

Now today I bring you another verse, let us all read together from the book of Revelation 22:18

“For I testify unto every man heareth the words of the prophecy of this book, If any man shall add unto these things, God shall add unto him the plagues that are written in this book."

Pat Robertson added to Gods word and turned God into a fake Ku Klux Klan God. Donald Trump and his ban on Muslims is a sin against God. Jesus said in Luke 9:50; “And Jesus said to him, forbid him not: for he that is not against you is for you.”

Pat Robertson believes God wants bigotry and hate. Trump picked Jeff Sessions for the US Attorney General, who once said “he use to like the KKK until he heard they smoke pot.” The KKK who burns the holy cross, and hates the Jews, Gods chosen people.

Donald Trump picked Stephen Bannon as his top security advisor. Bannon was CEO for the Breitbart. Breitbart attracts anti-sematic viewers. To this day, Donald Trump cannot even combat anti-Semitism.

All Republican supporters who follow this cross-burning preacher Pat Robertson will have a short time to repent and turn from their wicked ways.