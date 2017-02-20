Donald Trump used Vladimir Putin to win, now he's laughing at him

I got you elected by hacking into the Democratic emails, now I order to lift sanctions and let the Russia diplomats back into the United States

After President Obama kicked out the Russian Diplomats over hacking into the emails, it caused great unrest in Trump land. With all the talk about how we never win anymore, he has yet to follow through on his campaign promise to welcome Russia with open arms. President Donald Trump may be laughing at Vladimir Putin because he played him for a sucker. Russia spent time and money to elect Donald Trump because let’s face it, he asked for help, and he got it. Now Trump sits back in his recliner and laughs at Putin.

Vladimir Putin on the other hand may be feeling like he has been used and abused. Soon the Russian people will start talking about poor old Vladimir Putin. They will start to send him get well cards and flowers to cheer him up. Maybe if he rides that horse with no shirt again it will make him feel better. He may need a shoulder to cry on, or start taking anti-depressants. If that fails, he could always fire off a test missile to tick off the West.

Donald Trump must have instructed his staff to blame it all on the Democrats. That is why he cannot let the Russian diplomats back into the country. Using the Democrats is a sad excuse for insulting the President of Russia. Putin may want to retaliate after all, this time, against Donald Trump for using him to get elected.

The options on the table for Vladimir Putin could be to release the emails from the Donald Trump and the Republican campaign. What could be in the emails? Well it’s anybody’s guess. With all the talk about David Duke, Vladimir Putin could release emails, phone conversations, or pictures of the Republican parties and their bigotry affiliates. So, until it all starts, we sit back and wait until Vladimir Putin releases his furry on Donald Trump for backstabbing him and making a fool of him in front of all the Russian people.

Putin should not feel like he is alone. Donald Trump pulled tricks on many people to get their money, or get political favors. He was taken to court by immigrant workers who he failed to pay after working long hours and weeks. Donald Trump even failed to pay American workers their full pay for work, telling them the work was not to his satisfaction, causing contractors hardship and to fail.