Trump, "Don't panic immigrants"

In this article, try to imagine that you have been magically transformed into an illegal immigrant. You live in in a gun infested neighborhood, the word crime is another name for occupation. Prostitution is a family business. Your savings are stuffed in a toy bear. Miraculously, you managed to find refuge in a neighboring country. Finally, you lie down to sleep, and for the first time in your life, you smile while dreaming. Then one day you wake to the news Donald Trump has just been elected President.

By now everyone knows the President hates you because you are different. You read the headlines on social media where the President tells you not to panic over ICE. At the same time, you watch the news on TV. You see pictures of ICE breaking down doors, pointing guns at immigrants. Infants, babies, mothers, fathers, and the elderly. His/her only crime, God made them a different color.

So does the fear leave because the president said don’t panic? The simple answer is no. Immigrants living in America all believe the President just turned all police officers into bigots, racists, and KKK members. Just waiting to arrest them all for being different.

Our president, Donald J. Trump, just gave the world a bad image of our great police force. It will take decades to repair the damage. The days of police being proud of serving is over. Now they live in the same fear they cause others that do not look like them. Thanks Mr. President, the world was a better place without you.